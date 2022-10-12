Centre approves development of container terminal at Deendayal Port in Gujarat

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the project to develop the container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port in Gujarat under the public private partnership mode.

The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the Concessionaire and an estimated cost of common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority toward development of common user facilities.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said that during the concession period, the concessionaire will have the liberty to handle vessels up to 18 metre-draught by deepening/widening its approach channel, berth pocket and turning circle.

Deendayal Port is one of the 12 major ports in India and is located on the west coast in the Gulf of Kutch in Gujarat.

The project is proposed to be developed on BOT (Built Operate Transfer) basis by a private developer/ BOT operator to be selected through an international competitive bidding process.

The concessionaire will be responsible for the design, engineering, financing, procurement, implementation commissioning, operation, management and maintenance of the project.