Galouti kebabs to Makhan malai: What made UNESCO recognise Lucknow as 'creative city of gastronomy'

At the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference in Uzbekistan, Lucknow was formally honoured with the prestigious title of ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’ celebrating its rich in taste culinary tradition and global gastronomic influence. This prestigious recognition reflects city’s timeless Awadhi culinary art, its living food traditions and the inclusive cultural heritage that describes Lucknow’s real identity. With this recognition Lucknow becomes the second Indian city after Hyderabad to receive the prestigious title under UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN).