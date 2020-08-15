Centre for Biopharma Analysis now operational in Pune

The Centre for Biopharma Analysis (CBA) in Pune is now operational.

The CBA will provide high-quality analytical services for biopharmaceutical developers and manufacturers.

The CBA, supported by the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) of Department of Biotechnology (DBT)- Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) at Pune-based technology business incubator, Venture Centre was inaugurated virtually by Secretary, DBT, Dr Renu Swarup.

This centre is envisioned to become a resource centre for structural and functional characterisation of biologicals and biopharmaceuticals that will create long lasting value for bioentrepreneurs and industry.

Inaugurating the facility via video conference, Dr Swarup said that she expects that the CBA will play a pivotal role in supporting biopharma innovations from academic and government research labs, startups and many Indian companies with not only high-quality analytical characterization but also advise on studies needed for regulatory approvals. This can help speed up the development process.

Prof AK Nangia, Director, CSIR-NCL highlighted how NCL is keen to contribute to the large molecule therapeutics revolution waiting to happen in India as it did for small molecule therapeutics in 1970-80s.

Prasanta Biswal, CEO of International Biotech Park Limited, Pune said that IBPL is happy to have contributed CSR support for the CBA infrastructure development and looks forward to working closely with Venture Centre and BIRAC in positioning the Pune Knowledge Cluster for excellence in biopharma and medtech development and manufacturing.