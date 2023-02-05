In-principle nod for Pune-Nashik rail project: Fadnavis

Centre's in-principle approval for Pune-Nashik high speed rail connectivity: Fadnavis

Pune and Nashik are important cities of Maharashtra economically and culturally, Vaishnaw said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 05 2023, 21:35 ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2023, 21:35 ist
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. Credit: PTI Photo

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Ministry of Railways has accorded "in principle approval" for the Pune-Nashik high-speed rail project.

Fadnavis made the announcement after a meeting with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw here.

"I thank the Railway minister for granting in-principle approval to the Pune-Nashik high-speed railway project," the Maharashtra deputy chief minister said.

Also Read | Railways to serve local foods to passengers: Ashwini Vaishnaw

He said officials from Maharashtra and the railway ministry will make a technical appraisal of the project and then take the proposal to the Union Cabinet for approval.

"Pune and Nashik are important cities of Maharashtra economically and culturally. It would be our endeavour to provide rail connectivity to these two cities," Vaishnaw said.

"We had a detailed discussion on the technical aspects of the project and will now take it forward," the Railway minister said.

Fadnavis said high-speed rail between Pune and Nashik will boost development and provide seamless connectivity to the industrial zones of both the cities.

Fadnavis and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a host of BJP leaders from the state are in Delhi to attend the reception of BJP chief J P Nadda's son Harish who tied the nuptial knot last month.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Devendra Fadnavis
India News
Indian Railways
Maharashtra

What's Brewing

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Know the 5 new judges of SC who will take oath on Feb 6

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Lakhs take holy dip at Sangam on Maaghi Purnima

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Cancer survivor Goa cop completes Ironman challenge

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Ex-UK PM Truss blames economic 'orthodoxy' for downfall

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Don't get haircut: When Musharraf praised Dhoni's hair

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

Artist recycles e-waste from banks into 10-ft statue

 