Citing 'corruption' behind Morbi, controversial ex-IPS officer launches political party

With the Gujarat Assembly polls less than 20 days awat, former controversial ex-IPS officer D G Vanzara on Tuesday announced the formation of his own political outfit, 'Praja Vijay Paksha', in the presence of several saints and Karni Sena leaders in Ahmedabad. He claimed that "Gujarat needs to get out of an atmosphere of fear and corruption."

Announcing the decision, the former policeman said that "the uninterrupted 27 years of rule of BJP is not a good sign for a healthy democracy." He said that it was high time to change the government. He also alleged that the "Morbi bridge collapse was a result of corruption and administrative inefficiency."

"One party dominance is not good for democracy as absolute power corrupts absolutely," Vanzara said while announcing the party. After spending nearly eight years in jail in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh and Ishrat Jahan encounter cases, the ex-IPS officer denied that he was lobbying for an Assembly ticket for himself from the BJP. He said that "Vanzara doesn't need tickets from anyone."

He said that after getting out of jail six years ago, he had been roaming across the state meeting Hindu saints through an organisation, the 'Rashtra Vandana Manch'. He claimed that over the past six years, he created had created a cadre ready to take the political plunge and contest elections.

Vanzara said that his party is based on "Hindu religious ideology along with power" unlike the BJP which only does "politics for power." The controversial officer, who was discharged from Sohrabuddin, Tulsiram Prajapasti and Ishrat Jahan encounter cases, said that the AAP and the Congress can't be BJP's alternatives,