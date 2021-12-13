Congress acting like a sluggish 'zamindaar' in fight against BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress founder Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the Congress party, accusing it of behaving like a sluggish zamindaar, while doing nothing to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a party rally in South Goa, Banerjee also said that the Congress was willing to join the TMC-led alliance with regional parties, if the Sonia Gandhi-led party really wanted to defeat the BJP.

"We have seen in India that some political parties consider themselves as zamindaars. They do not do anything and do not let the others do anything. How many days did we wait," Banerjee said.

"I do not want to speak against the Congress. If the Congress thinks of working to defeat the BJP, we have no objection. We have formed an alliance in Goa along with MGP. This is the alternative. You want to join, do that. Just because you are not doing it, no one else will do it, this is not right," Banerjee added.

She also said that in a democracy, nobody can be a zamindaar, adding that the Congress was welcome to join a TMC-led alliance in Goa.

"Anyone is welcome to join the alliance, join in. If you do not want to split the vote, come and work with us. But we will not allow BJP to win this time. We should beat them in Punjab, Goa, everywhere. We will help with alternatives," she said.

Watch the latest DH videos here: