'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo,' says Michael Lobo as 8 MLAs jump ship

After eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, former Congress MLA Michael Lobo said that it is time to leave the grand old party and join the BJP.

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said Lobo.

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday. Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

