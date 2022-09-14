'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo,' says Michael Lobo as 8 MLAs jump ship

'Cong chhodo, BJP ko jodo,' says Lobo as MLAs jump ship

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 14 2022, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 14 2022, 12:47 ist
CM Pramod Sawant and former Congress MLA Michael Lobo. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

After eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday, former Congress MLA Michael Lobo said that it is time to leave the grand old party and join the BJP. 

"We have joined BJP to strengthen the hands of PM Modi and CM Pramod Sawant... 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo'," said Lobo. 

Also Read — Congress strength decimated to 3 as 8 Goa MLAs join BJP

Eight Congress MLAs in Goa joined the BJP on Wednesday. Those who joined the BJP include Digambar Kamat, Michael Lobo, Delilah Lobo, Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes. 

More to follow...

Check out DH's latest videos

Goa
Congress
Michael Lobo
Indian Politics
BJP

