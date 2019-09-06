Constitution is Gita, Bible and Quran for us: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday asserted that victory of the BJP -Shiv Sena alliance in the upcoming polls was certain and all efforts would be taken to ensure RPI (A) candidates emerge victorious.

The RPI (A), led by Union minister Ramdas Athawale, is an ally of the BJP-Sena combine.

Fadnavis was speaking at a rally organised by Athawale, a prominent Dalit leader of Maharashtra, here.

Victory of the BJP-Shiv Senaalliance in the upcoming polls was certain and all efforts would be taken to ensure RPI (A) candidates emerge victorious, he said.

Fadnavis said the claim of the opposition that the BJP plans to change the Constitution and end the system of reservations in jobs and education was not true.

"The Constitution is the Bhagavad Gita,Bible and Quran for us. When leaders like Athawale are with us, no one can think of changing the Constitution," he said.

Fadnavis said B R Ambedkar had opposed inclusion of Article 370 in the Constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

With the abrogation of provisions of Article 370, Ambedkar's opposition stands justified.

He said the proposed Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mill will be completed by December 2020.

During the Congress rule, budgetary allocation for social justice department would be diverted to other departments like irrigation, the CM said.

"Now during the BJP-Sena rule, the government made a law that funds meant for social justice department will not be diverted elsewhere. And if funds are not spent, they will be utilised next year," Fadnavis said.