Controversy over Saibaba's birthplace resolved for now

The raging controversy over the birthplace of late 19th-century mystical saint Sri Saibaba seems to be resolved for now.

However, it still has the potential to trigger off a controversy, yet again.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday chaired a meeting in Mumbai to put an end to the controversy but claims and counter-claims continue.

In what comes as a sigh of relief, the protests and showdown in the temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra has been withdrawn. Shirdi is famously known as the home of the late 19th-century mystical saint Sri Saibaba, who has following across the globe.

The people of Shirdi and neighbouring 30 villages have for the past few days staging protests against Thackeray’s announcement to develop Pathri village in Parbhani district of Marathwada region as the "Saibaba's birthplace on Pathri", as they feared that it will erode the importance of their town associated with Saibaba.

During his Marathwada tour last week, Thackeray has announced a grant of Rs 100 crore for the development "Saibaba's birthplace Pathri" and said that a blueprint was ready.

On Sunday, there was a shutdown in Shirdi, but the temple of Saibaba was kept open by the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust (SSST) has decided to keep the famous temple open for the visiting devotees.

On Monday, Thackeray, who was accompanied by his deputy and state finance minister Ajit Pawar and state environment, tourism and protocol minister Aditya Thackeray, chaired a high-level meeting in which among others, the meeting had BJP MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and SSST CEO DM Muglikar, village representatives were present.

"The agitation stands withdrawn," said Vikhe-Patil, adding that chief minister would announce the government's stand on the issue.

NCP leader and MLC from Pathri, Babajani Durrani, maintained he has 29 exhibits as evidence to collaborate the claim that Sai Baba was born here. Durrani, who is chairman of Saibaba Janmabhoomi Kriti Samiti in Pathri. Locals in Shridi said that Saibaba himself never revealed his place of birth and there was no need to create controversy at this stage.

"Tourism has contributed immensely to Shirdi’s overall growth with the town getting an airport, rail connectivity, financial institutions, hotels and other infrastructure. Once developed, Pathri could emerge as a ‘competitor’ to Shirdi," says Durrani.

The claim that Saibaba was born in Pathri village is based on a reference made in the eighth edition of “Sai Charitra", a Hindi publication brought by the Sai Sansthan between 1972 and 76. So far, the Sai Sansthan has brought out 36 editions of “Sai Charitra”.

“The reference to Saibaba being born in Pathri village has been made in the eighth edition. Incidentally, this edition has gone missing. We have ordered an inquiry into the missing edition of `Sai Charitra’,” SSST’s chairman Dr Suresh Haware was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, Sri Sai Janmasthan Trust, Pathri, trustee Sanjay Bhusari reiterated that the village (Pathri) was the birthplace and nobody could change this reality even as a fresh claim emerged came from Aurangabad that Saibaba first manifested there.