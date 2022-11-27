Cops seize 7.9kg heroin from passengers at Mumbai airport

Based on specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday seized 7.9 kgs of heroin from some passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Zonal Unit apprehended the passengers travelling from Addis Ababa to Mumbai.

“The suspected passengers were identified and intercepted by the team of DRI officers and a thorough search of their baggage led to the recovery of some packets containing light brown powder which were ingeniously concealed inside their trolley bags. The powder tested positive for the presence of heroin,” officials said on Sunday.

A total of 7.9 kg heroin was recovered.

The illicit international market value of the contraband is above Rs 50 crores.

“The passengers were put under arrest and were later remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation in the case is under progress to bust the drugs smuggling syndicate behind this,” officials said.