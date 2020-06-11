Coronavirus: Dead bodies becoming a cause of concern for Mumbai

The bodies of COVID-19 patients are emerging as the biggest problem in Mumbai even as the Maharashtra government and BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is battling the deadly pandemic.

In the last three months, multiple issues have surfaced - dead bodies lying in COVID-19 wards at LTMG Hospital at Sion, corridor of KEM Hospital at Parel, accumulation of bodies in morgues, disappearance of bodies, cremation without consent, relatives refusing to claim body and long queues in cremation grounds.

"Dead bodies if not managed properly could make the fight against COVID-19 very complex," a top Maharashtra government official said. Reacting to reports of 12 unclaimed bodies at the KEM Hospital, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said there are 7 bodies in the hospital's morgue as relatives have not come forward, we will speak to police and decide the future course," she said.

It needs to be mentioned that Mumbai's civic chief Iqbal Singh Chahal had spoken to police chief Param Bir Singh and discussed the issue of unclaimed bodies.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP vice president Kirit Somaiya has raised the issue of the long waiting time at city's crematoriums.

"Cremation is taking 8 to 22 hours," Somaiya said, adding that he visited Marine Lines, Ghatkopar, Kandivali, Bhandup crematoriums. "The situation is same everywhere," he said.

Stern action will be taken, says HM

Days after the Jalgaon incident, the Maharashtra government has assured stern action. An 80-year-old women, who was COVID-19 positive and "missing" from the ward of Jalgaon civil hospital, was found dead in the toilet of the hospital.

"We've taken a serious note of the Jalgaon incident where a body was found in the toilet. Few have already been booked for this crime. Stern action is being taken against the people responsible for this inhuman act & an enquiry is also being conducted in the matter, home minister Anil Deshmukh said.