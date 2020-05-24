J&K govt brings back over 89,000 stranded migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown: J&K govt brings back over 89,000 migrants stranded outside UT

PTI
PTI, Jammu ,
  • May 24 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: May 24 2020, 20:32 ist
According to the spokesman, 652 passengers, including students, came under the Vande Bharat Mission through COVID special flights. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Over 89,000 stranded migrants have been brought back to Jammu and Kashmir from other states and Union territories in the last few days, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Of the total 89,773 stranded migrants who returned to J-K, 66,024 arrived in buses, 23,097 reached via 28 special trains and 652 people came through flights, he said.

According to the spokesman, 652 passengers, including students, came under the Vande Bharat Mission through COVID special flights.

After strictly observing all necessary preventive measures, 66,024 migrants who were stranded in other states/UTs due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown were brought back in buses and 23,097 through 28 special trains, he said.

Eleven trains, carrying 9,634 stranded migrants, have reached Jammu, while 13,463 people reached Udhampur in 17 special trains, the spokesman said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Jammu and Kashmir
Migrants
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Central Vista: A waste of money, violation of norms

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

Reliance starts trials of JioMart across India

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

NYTimes front page, a depiction of US' coronavirus woes

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

'Signs of working COVID-19 vaccine possible in autumn'

 