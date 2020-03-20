Shutdown in major cities till further order: Ajit Pawar

Coronavirus: Shutdown in major cities will continue till further order, says Ajit Pawar amid COVID-19 crisis

PTI
PTI, Pune,
  • Mar 20 2020, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 19:58 ist

The order to shut down commercial establishments, educational institutes and workplaces in major cities in Maharashtra would remain in force till further notice, deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday.

Amid growing concern over the spread of the coronavirus, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier in the day announced that all workplaces in Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur will remain closed till March 31.

Speaking to reporters here, Pawar said, "The shut-down will be in force till further orders."

Meanwhile, when asked about reports about his son Parth Pawar's visit to Singapore, Ajit Pawar said, "He had not traveled to any foreign country in the recent past. I can show his passport. These are false and baseless claims."

Pawar also denied that the state government had imposed any restrictions on newspaper distribution in Pune. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra
shut down
Uddhav Thackeray
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

Coronavirus: A corridor of uncertainty for the IPL

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

This is how social distancing will impact relationships

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

US recession chances at 80% despite Fed emergency moves

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

$10 toilet paper? COVID-19 gouging complaints surge

An enemy that never sleeps

An enemy that never sleeps

 