COVID-19: Bhujbal apprises Pawar of food reserve plans

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 04 2020, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2020, 16:39 ist
The senior NCP leader met supremo Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence 'Silver Oak' here, a statement said. Credit: Twitter (ChhaganCBhujbal)

Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar to apprise him about the steps his department had taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The senior NCP leader met Pawar at the latter's residence 'Silver Oak' here, a statement said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

According to the statement, Bhujbal informed Pawar that care is being taken to ensure that the government's decisions in the interest of ration-card holders were implemented at the grassroot level.

The minister on Friday had announced that around 6.94 lakh quintals of food grains had been distributed to 28.61 lakh ration card holders through the public distribution system since Wednesday.

This amount, distributed during the lockdown imposed for the coronavirus outbreak, was said to be a record. 

