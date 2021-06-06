Covid-19 deaths in Maharashtra cross one lakh-mark

Nearly 15 months after the Covid-19 pandemic hit Maharashtra, the death toll crossed the one-lakh mark on Sunday.

While the progressive total cases now stand at 58,31,781 the total reported deaths are 1,00,130, according to the Public Health Department.

During the day, 12,557 Covid-19 cases and 233 deaths were reported.

The total active cases in the state have dropped below the two-lakh mark and stand at 1,85,527.

The first cases in Maharashtra were reported on March 9, 2020 in Pune when a couple tested positive while the first death of a senior citizen was reported in Mumbai on 17 March.

Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India in terms of the progressive total of Covid-19 cases and deaths. However, it has also led to combating the pandemic.

In March 2020, when the pandemic broke out, the state had two Covid-19 tests labs – Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai and National Institute of Virology in Pune, however, now the state has 609 testing labs.

During this period, the numbers of Covid-19 centres have increased from 2,665 to 5,595 while the bed strength rose from 3,36,384 to 4,31,902.

The numbers of oxygen beds have increased from 42,813 to 86,908, while ICU beds have increased from 11,882 to 28,937. Besides, the ventilators have increased from 3,788 to 11,713.

The oxygen-producing capacity in the state is 1,270 MT while the current user is around 1,615 MT. The state’s quota decided by the Centre is 1,784 MT. The state plans to scale up oxygen capacity to the tune of 3,000 MT.