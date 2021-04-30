Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra develop side effects from Remdesivir

Covid patients develop side effects from Remdesivir

Over 1,000 vials of a particular brand and batches were recalled

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Raigad/Palghar,
  • Apr 30 2021, 20:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 20:27 ist
Nearly 100 Covid-19 patients from the Raigad and Palghar districts of the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) developed side-effects over the last two days.

On Friday, at the orders of the Maharashtra government, over 1,000 vials of a particular brand and batches were recalled.

Food and Drug Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne ordered temporary suspension of use of the batches.

The concerning incident came to light when some of the patients developed chills and others complained of varying degrees of fever or other issues.

The patients are stable now, according to reports.

Raigad Collector Nidhi Choudhari said there were complaints from patients in different hospitals. “We had received around 510 vials of Remdesivir which were distributed among various hospitals for the patients. After the complaints of patients developing several side-effects, we acted immediately and stopped all the doses,” said Choudhari.

Palghar Deputy Collector Surendra Navale said that around 232 vials were used and the 13 patients reported side effects. “Around 418 vials of unused Remdesivir injections have been recalled by the company,” he said.

