CPI(M) demands fresh polls in Maharashtra

Days after the Supreme Court verdict in the June-2022 Shiv Sena split and toppling of Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday demanded fresh elections to the state assembly is the only solution to the current political imbroglio in the state.

The Maharashtra State Committee (MSC) of the CPI(M) has demanded dissolution of the assembly and holding immediate elections.

According to CPI(M) MSC Secretary, Dr Uday Narkar, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in the state has neither moral basis nor legal right to continue in office.

“This long held view of the CPI(M) has been vindicated by the Supreme Court ruling. The people of the state deserve an alternative government, which however is next to impossible with the current assembly composition,” he said.

“The sword of dismissal is hanging over the defectors and the Supreme Court has made it more than clear that no government should be foisted on people with their help or participation. It will continue to be unstable and the BJP is bound to resort to horse trading to gain a majority,” said Dr Narkar.

“The current strength of the respective political parties in the house is not such as to ensure an alternative government. At the same time the continuation of the immoral and illegal Shinde-Fadnavis government is not in the people's interest. In this situation, a fresh mandate by the people is the only way out,” he said, demanding fresh polls as a solution.

It may be mentioned, the CPI (M) has one seat in the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

The CPI (M) MLA, Vinod Nikole, represents the Dahanu seat in Palghar district.