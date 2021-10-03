Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests SRK's son Aryan

Cruise ship drugs party: NCB arrests Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan

He is expected to be produced in court shortly

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 03 2021, 17:10 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 18:35 ist
Aryan Khan leaving NCB office for medical examination. Credit: Pallav Paliwal

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan Khan would be produced before a metropolitan magistrate's court here shortly. Advocate Satish Maneshinde would be representing Aryan Khan in court. Aryan Khan has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances.

He and seven others were detained late Saturday night by NCB sleuths after they raided the cruise ship on its way from Mumbai to Goa.

