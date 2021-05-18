Cyclone Tauktae sinks barge that had 273 on board, of which 146 saved so far

The Indian Navy has so far rescued 146 people on a barge that went adrift in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai hours before Cyclone Tauktae made landfall on the Gujarat coast..

Barge 305, which had a total of 273 people on board, sunk on-site on Tuesday morning as rescue operations are still underway.

Navy is continuing its search operations with helicopters amid extreme weather conditions. The fate of the remaining on board is yet to be known.

#BreakingNews

+ Barge 305 has sunk in site

+ Major helicopter operations have been undertaken.

+ 146 persons rescued overnight

+ Total 273 persons were there on board r

+ More details awaited@DeccanHerald https://t.co/GMqPILHHDl — Mrityunjay Bose (@MBTheGuide) May 18, 2021

More details awaited.