Dalit man beaten to death in Rajasthan's Barmer district over old enmity

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Apr 12 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 21:51 ist
A Dalit man was beaten to death by three people owing to old enmity in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

Girab Station House Officer (SHO) Nimb Singh said Kojaram Meghwal (40), a resident of Asadi village, was beaten to death by three people with sticks.

He said preliminary investigation revealed that the three men had an old dispute with Meghwal over a piece of land.

After the attack, the victim was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

He said no case has been registered in this regard so far, adding that the body has been kept in the mortuary of the district hospital for postmortem.

