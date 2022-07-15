Devendra Fadnavis meet Raj Thackeray in 'courtesy visit'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray at the latter’s house at Shivaji Park in Dadar, during which the two leaders discussed a wide range of issues.

The meeting at Shivteerth was described as a “courtesy visit” after a hip-replacement surgery that Thackeray underwent in June.

Fadnavis was welcomed by Raj, his wife Sharmila, son Amit and mother Kundatai.

Senior MNS leaders including Bala Nandgaonkar, Nitin Sardesai and Sandeep Deshpande were present.

Though the visit was described as “personal and non-political,” it meeting assumes significance ahead of the impending expansion of Shinde-Fadnavis government.

During the recent Rajya Sabha elections, the Speaker’s election and vote of confidence, Raj’s party’s lone MLA Raju Patil, who represents Kalyan Rural seat, voted in BJP's favour.

The MNS is also expected to vote for BJP-NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections on July 18.

The municipal elections in Maharashtra including that of Mumbai is also expected to be held later this year, during which the MNS is expected to play a role because of the split in the Shiv Sena.

After Fadnavis, a former Chief Minister and ex-Leader of Opposition, assumed the post of Deputy Chief Minister, Raj penned an open letter praising him.

"I congratulate you on becoming Deputy Chief Minister… I had hoped that you would once again return as the Chief Minister of the state. But whatever happened let it be. You have proved that the order and direction of the party is above the will of the mind. I'm proud of you,” Raj wrote.