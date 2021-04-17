Dialled PM Modi to discuss oxygen shortage issue but he was busy with Bengal polls, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said that he tried to contact Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone to discuss the issue of shortage of liquid medical oxygen and Remdesivir injection vials but the latter was busy with West Bengal elections.

“Yesterday evening, I dialled him (Modi) but I could not speak to him as he was busy in West Bengal elections. However, we are receiving all cooperation from the Centre,” Thackeray said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government had accused the Narendra Modi government of asking pharmaceutical companies to stall Remdesivir supply to the Covid-ravaged state, a charge vehemently refuted by the NDA government and the BJP’s Maharashtra unit.

NCP Chief spokesperson and Maharashtra Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik and State Congress General Secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant have come out and levelled the charges against the Centre.

“It is sad and shocking that when the Government of Maharashtra asked the 16 export companies for Remdesivir, however, we were told that the Central Government has asked them not to supply the medicine to Maharashtra. These companies were warned, if they did, their license will be cancelled,” Malik said.

“This is a dangerous precedent and under these circumstances, Maharashtra Government will have no choice but to seize the stock of Remdesivir from these exporters and supply it to the needy,” he said and also tweeted tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan.

In a separate tweet, Malik tweeted out a document of what he claimed to be "the approval letter to one of the export companies to supply stock of #Remdesivir to the state of Gujarat Only."

"Here is the another proof of step motherly treatment given by central government to #Maharashtra...Can this double standards be explained ?" Malik asked in the tweet.

“Strongly condemn the inhuman, wicked and extremely ridiculous mindset of the Modi government. Abhorrent politics of the BJP destroyed democratic ethos. Moreover it's cruel. Maharashtra needs Remdesivir and if the Modi government is stopping supply then MVA must take coercive steps against companies,” said Sawant.

Hitting out at the Maharashtra government and defending the Centre, Union Railway Minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal tweeted, “Maharashtra is suffering from an inept and corrupt government and the Centre is doing its best for the people. People of Maharashtra are following ‘Majha Kutumb, Majhi Javabadari’ dutifully. It is time the CM also follows his duties in the spirit of ‘Majha Rajya, Majhi Javabadari’.”

“Just yesterday, PM in his review said that Centre and states should work with synergy in this crisis. With this background, I was shocked and saddened to see petty politics being played by Uddhav Thackeray. He needs to stop his daily dose of shameless politics and take responsibility,” Goyal added.

Defending the BJP-led central government, Leader of the Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar said, "You are not able to handle the situation and adopt diversionary tactics.”

Union Minister of State for Chemical and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said that Malik was stating half-truth and lies.

“He is unaware of the ground situation. The Centre has been in active contact with officers of Maharashtra and is assisting with supply of Remdesivir in every manner. As per the Government’s record, there is only one unit of EoU and one in SEZ. We have reached out to all the Manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck," he said and urged the state to share the list of the 16 companies.