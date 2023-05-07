Differently-abled teen dies in freak accident in Nagpur

A 15-year-old differently-abled boy died after a steel chain got entangled around his neck while he was playing in his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Adivasi Prakash Nagar under Kalamna police station area on Saturday, an official. The boy Neerajkumar Radheshyam Bantela was alone in the house when an iron chain suspended from the ceiling of the house got entangled around his neck and he accidentally got strangled, he said.
Also Read | 5 killed as bus falls into ditch in UP's Jalaun
The victim's sister discovered his body after returning home from school, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lucknow airport's 'virtual room' to clear hand baggage
Peanut butter is liquid – physics of unexpected fluids
Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka
Vietnam reports record-high temperature
‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike
Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing
AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike
Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!
Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka
DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index