Difficult time for MVA after Sharad Pawar steps down

With its chief architect Sharad Pawar deciding to hang up his books, there is confusion within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, the grand anti-BJP coalition about how it would chart the road ahead.

The Vajramuth series of rallies of the MVA comprising NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) has been postponed. However, the official position is that it is being done because of the weather conditions like the intense heat, unseasonal rains and heavy showers.

The Vajramuth series was a major show of strength against the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance.

The first rally was held at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad) - the headquarters of Marathwada region on 2 April followed by 14 April in Nagpur, the headquarters of the Vidarbha region.

Also Read | In his speech, Pawar recalls his political journey

On 1 May, the MVA rally was held in the state capital of Mumbai coinciding with the Maharashtra Diwas festivities.

On 14 May, a rally was planned in Pune, the headquarters of Western Maharashtra, followed by 28 May in Kolhapur and then on 3 June in Nashik, the hub of North Maharashtra.

However, the rallies of Pune, Kolhapur and Nashik now stand postponed.

“On 1 May while the rally was being held in Mumbai, it was decided at the dais to postpone the next rallies because of the weather,” NCP Vice President Praful Patel said.

However, he made it clear that Pawar’s resignation has nothing to do with the postponement of the rallies.

On the other hand, leaders of the MVA said that there is no immediate threat to the alliance.