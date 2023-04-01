Drunk Swede molests crew member during flight

In yet another unsavoury incident during a flight, a Swedish national was arrested after he allegedly molested a cabin crew member in an inebriated condition on board a Bangkok-Mumbai flight.

The suspect has been identified as Klas Erik Harald Jonas Westberg, a 63-year-old man.

The incident happened on a Bangkok-Mumbai (6E-1052) flight on Friday.

After the plane landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force, which handed him over to the Sahar police station.

He was formally arrested under sections of Indian Penal Code and Aircraft Act.

He was produced before the Magistrate’s court at Andheri which granted him bail of Rs 20,000.

According to reports, the incident happened when the flight attendant informed him that there was no sea food available on flight and instead served him chicken.

Later when she asked for an ATM card for necessary payment, the passenger held the cabin crew member’s hand when she gave the POS machine.

The cabin crew member later informed the Captain about the incident.