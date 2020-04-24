Educational institute offers mosque hall for quarantine in Pune

An educational institute in coronavirus-hit Pune district has offered a hall in a mosque inside its premises as a quarantine facility.

The hall, situated in the campus of Azam Institute in Bhavani Peth area, one of the virus hotspots in Pune, is 9,000 square feet in area and can easily accommodate 80 people after implementing social distancing norms, an official said.

"We can provide food as well to those quarantined if need be. These are extraordinary times and every person must come forward to help combat the coronavirus outbreak," said PA Inamdar, president of Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society which runs Azam Institute.