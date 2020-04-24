Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 24

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting over 23,000 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 1.8 lakh people dead globally.

While novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 23,016 as of April 24.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 720

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 0 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 Assam 35 1 Bihar 170 2 Chandigarh 27 0 Chhattisgarh 36 0 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0 Daman and Diu 0 0 Goa 7 0 Gujarat 2624 114 Haryana 270 3 Himachal Pradesh 41 1 Jharkhand 53 3 Karnataka 445 18 Kerala 447 3 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 1695 84 Maharashtra 6427 283 Manipur 2 0 Meghalaya 12 1 Mizoram 1 0 Nagaland 1 0 Delhi 2376 50 Puducherry 7 0 Punjab 283 16 Rajasthan 1937 27 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 1683 20 Telangana 970 25 Tripura 2 0 Uttar Pradesh 1509 21 Uttarakhand 47 0 West Bengal 456 15 Odisha 87 1 Andhra Pradesh 895 27 Jammu and Kashmir 434 5 Ladakh 18 0

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 3259

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.