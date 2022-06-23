Eknath Shinde as CM? Pawar, Thackeray mull options to save MVA

Amid the brewing political crisis in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray are mulling over all possible steps that can be taken to save the government. The duo is also deliberating over appointing Eknath Shinde as the chief minister to pacify disgruntled Sena leaders.

In the meeting held at Thackeray’s official residence Varsha on Wednesday evening, possibilities of a Cabinet reshuffle were discussed to bring the ongoing crisis to an end, sources told News18. Pawar is said to have to Uddhav that NCP would support him in all the decisions that he makes and persuaded him to not resign as the chief minister. “If floor test will happen, then we will fight collectively to prove the numbers," sources quoted Pawar as saying in the report.

Besides Pawar, Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, and Nana Patole, also visited Varsha to extend support to Thackeray.

Earlier on Wednesday, Thackeray also offered to resign as the chief minister, and if need be, as the Shiv Sena chief. “I am willing to quit Shiv Sena chief’s post too. But don’t tell me this on Twitter and by trolling me. My Shiv Sainisks have to tell me this and I will quit both posts (CM and Sena chief). But come face-to-face and tell me,” he said.

Eknath Shinde, on the other hand, has claimed the backing of about 40 MLAs and is presently camping with them at a hotel in Guwahati.