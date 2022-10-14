Enthralling book on Mt Kanchenjunga

In 2019, Pune’s Giripremi made history as the club’s 10 members unfurled the Indian tricolor on a single day on Mt. Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest mountain. The journey to the summit of Mt. Kanchenjunga was enthralling, emotional, and courageous.

Umesh Zirpe, the leader of the expedition, and Bhushan Harshe, the summiteer, stitched a story of both worlds in a single thread in the book called Shikharratna Kanchenjunga.

The book was unveiled by Dr. Suresh Haware, Chairman of Haware Group, in Pune.

The revenue generated from the sales will be utilized for Giripremi’s upcoming expedition to Mt. Meru.

Shikhararatna Kanchenjunga - published by Rohan Publication - is a story of emotions, courage, perseverance, patience, planning, and management.

The two writers elaborate the same story from two different angles and two different sets of experiences. This is a one-of-such-kind experiment in Marathi literature that has not been tried out enough before.

Vivek Shivade, Jitendra Gaware, Ashish Mane and Krishna Dhokale, who have scaled Mt. Kanchenjunga shared their experiences during the program.

Ushaprabha Page, founder- President of Giripremi, also shared her thoughts on the book. Padmja Dhanvi compared the session.

"Shikhararatna Kanchenjunga can be a great example of documenting the thrills and emotions of adventure along with highlighting the importance of planning, perseverance and management. This is a book everyone should read,” Haware said.

“Bhushan and I have been working together for almost two decades. We know each other inside out. We could imagine what the other person is thinking. It helped us in writing the book as we manage to avoid repetition and thread the story together,” said Zirpe.

“We tried to cover the important aspects of such battles of emotions, courage and perseverance in this book. I am confident that you all will like it,” added Harshe.