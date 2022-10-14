Enthralling book on Mt Kanchenjunga

Enthralling book on Mt Kanchenjunga

The book was unveiled by  Dr. Suresh Haware, Chairman of Haware Group, in Pune

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 15:03 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 15:03 ist
Shikhararatna Kanchenjunga - published by Rohan Publication  - is a story of emotions, courage, perseverance, patience, planning, and management. Credit: Special Arrangement

In 2019, Pune’s Giripremi made history as the club’s 10 members unfurled the Indian tricolor on a single day on Mt. Kanchenjunga, the world’s third highest mountain. The journey to the summit of Mt. Kanchenjunga was enthralling, emotional, and courageous.

Umesh Zirpe, the leader of the expedition, and Bhushan Harshe, the summiteer, stitched a story of both worlds in a single thread in the book called Shikharratna Kanchenjunga.

The book was unveiled by  Dr. Suresh Haware, Chairman of Haware Group, in Pune.

The revenue generated from the sales will be utilized for Giripremi’s upcoming expedition to Mt. Meru.

Shikhararatna Kanchenjunga - published by Rohan Publication  - is a story of emotions, courage, perseverance, patience, planning, and management.

The two writers elaborate the same story from two different angles and two different sets of experiences. This is a one-of-such-kind experiment in Marathi literature that has not been tried out enough before.

Vivek Shivade, Jitendra Gaware, Ashish Mane and Krishna Dhokale, who have scaled Mt. Kanchenjunga shared their experiences during the program.

Ushaprabha Page, founder- President of Giripremi, also shared her thoughts on the book. Padmja Dhanvi compared the session.

"Shikhararatna Kanchenjunga can be a great example of documenting the thrills and emotions of adventure along with highlighting the importance of planning, perseverance and management. This is a book everyone should read,” Haware said.

“Bhushan and I have been working together for almost two decades. We know each other inside out. We could imagine what the other person is thinking. It helped us in writing the book as we manage to avoid repetition and thread the story together,” said Zirpe.

“We tried to cover the important aspects of such battles of emotions, courage and perseverance in this book. I am confident that you all will like it,” added Harshe.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kanchenjunga
India News
Pune

What's Brewing

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

DH Toon: Tharoor on ‘uneven playing field’ in Cong poll

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Shruti Haasan admits to having gotten a nose job done

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Women's IPL set to take place in March with 5 teams

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

Social service mandatory for erring drivers in Kerala

 