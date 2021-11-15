Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Ex-Maharashtra minister Deshmukh sent to 14-day custody

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 15 2021, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2021, 13:44 ist
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Credit: PTI Photo

Special PMLA court on Monday ordered 14-day judicial custody to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case being probed by ED.

Deshmukh was arrested on November 2. 

More to follow...

Anil Deshmukh
Maharashtra
ED
Money Laundering
PMLA

