Ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh sent to 14-day judicial custody

Special PMLA court on Monday ordered 14-day judicial custody to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in money laundering case being probed by ED.
Deshmukh was arrested on November 2.
More to follow...
