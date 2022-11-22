Ex-MLA Kaminiba Rathod quits Congress, joins BJP

Kaminiba Rathod, a former MLA from Dehgam constituency, on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party after withdrawing her candidature from the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections as an independent. She has joined BJP.

Earlier in the day, she submitted her resignation to GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, without mentioning a reason for her decision.

She represented the party in the state Assembly from 2012 to 2017 and won the election on a party ticket in 2012 with just a 2,297 vote margin. But she lost the 2017 polls to the BJP candidate by a 10,860 vote margin.

In the election scheduled for December 5, she was a contender for the Assembly seat, but the party denied a ticket to her.

Later Rathod alleged that the party leaders sold out tickets for Rs 1 crore and she also released an audio clip, about her conversation with them in which she is negotiating for tickets and ready to pay money.

Political sources from the party told IANS that she has withdrew the form in favour of a BJP candidate, after BJP senior leaders convinced her and offered to join the party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Mehsana A J Patel has also quit the party and he is too likely to join BJP.