Ex-MLA Kaminiba Rathod quits Cong, joins BJP

Ex-MLA Kaminiba Rathod quits Congress, joins BJP

In the election scheduled for December 5, she was a contender for the Assembly seat, but the party denied a ticket to her

IANS
IANS, Gandhinagar,
  • Nov 22 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 16:48 ist
Former Congress MLA Kaminiba Rathod joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, in Gandhinagar. Credit: PTI Photo

Kaminiba Rathod, a former MLA from Dehgam constituency, on Tuesday resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party after withdrawing her candidature from the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections as an independent. She has joined BJP. 

Earlier in the day, she submitted her resignation to GPCC president Jagdish Thakor, without mentioning a reason for her decision.

Also Read — Gujarat BJP suspends 7 of its leaders for contesting polls as independents

She represented the party in the state Assembly from 2012 to 2017 and won the election on a party ticket in 2012 with just a 2,297 vote margin. But she lost the 2017 polls to the BJP candidate by a 10,860 vote margin.

In the election scheduled for December 5, she was a contender for the Assembly seat, but the party denied a ticket to her.

Later Rathod alleged that the party leaders sold out tickets for Rs 1 crore and she also released an audio clip, about her conversation with them in which she is negotiating for tickets and ready to pay money.

Political sources from the party told IANS that she has withdrew the form in favour of a BJP candidate, after BJP senior leaders convinced her and offered to join the party.

Meanwhile, Congress leader from Mehsana A J Patel has also quit the party and he is too likely to join BJP.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Gujarat
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022
Gujarat Assembly Election
Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022
India News
Congress 
BJP

What's Brewing

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

FIFA World Cup matches running longer than ever

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

 