Exotic dragon fruit from Maharashtra exported to Dubai

In a major boost to the export of exotic fruit, a consignment of fibre and mineral-rich ‘dragon fruit’, also referred as Kamalam, has been exported to Dubai.

The first consignment of dragon fruit for exports to Dubai was sourced from the farmers of Tadasar village in Sangli district and it was processed and packed at APEDA recognized exporter – M/s Kay Bee.

Scientifically referred to as Hylocereusundatus, dragon fruit is grown in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the USA and Vietnam.

Dragon fruit production commenced in India in the early 1990s in home gardens. It has become increasingly popular in recent years as it has been taken up for cultivation by farmers across various states.

At present, dragon fruit is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cultivation requires less water and can be grown in various kinds of soils.

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

The fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It helps in repairing cell damage caused by oxidative stress and reduce inflammation and also improve the digestive system. Since the fruit has spikes and petals resembling lotus, it is referred to as ‘Kamalam’.