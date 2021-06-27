Exotic dragon fruit from Maharashtra exported to Dubai

Exotic dragon fruit from Maharashtra exported to Dubai

Dragon fruit is grown in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the USA and Vietnam

DHNS
DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 27 2021, 10:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 10:04 ist
Dragon fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Credit: Getty Images

In a major boost to the export of exotic fruit, a consignment of fibre and mineral-rich ‘dragon fruit’, also referred as Kamalam, has been exported to Dubai.

The first consignment of dragon fruit for exports to Dubai was sourced from the farmers of Tadasar village in Sangli district and it was processed and packed at APEDA recognized exporter – M/s Kay Bee.

Scientifically referred to as Hylocereusundatus, dragon fruit is grown in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the USA and Vietnam.

Dragon fruit production commenced in India in the early 1990s in home gardens. It has become increasingly popular in recent years as it has been taken up for cultivation by farmers across various states.

At present, dragon fruit is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The cultivation requires less water and can be grown in various kinds of soils.

There are three main varieties of dragon fruit: white flesh with pink skin, red flesh with pink skin, and white flesh with yellow skin.

The fruit contains fiber, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It helps in repairing cell damage caused by oxidative stress and reduce inflammation and also improve the digestive system. Since the fruit has spikes and petals resembling lotus, it is referred to as ‘Kamalam’.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Dragon Fruits
Export

Related videos

What's Brewing

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

This chef is taking the 'best butter chicken' global

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

Tale of survival: B'luru's Bannerghatta Biological Park

DH Toon | 'Poor and rich above 18 to get free jabs'

DH Toon | 'Poor and rich above 18 to get free jabs'

All Aboard! 1st cruise ship since pandemic to set sail

All Aboard! 1st cruise ship since pandemic to set sail

Coronavirus may have existed more than 20,000 years ago

Coronavirus may have existed more than 20,000 years ago

 