Fadnavis accuses MVA of 'interfering in police department', says cops should be treated with respect

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that there has been "increased interference" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in the state police department.
"Even since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there has been increased interference in the police department. This government has been interfering in the police force, which is a disciplined force. The police should be treated with respect. There have been objections about the recent police transfers as some police officials complained about downgrading of their posts or being sidelined," Fadnavis told reporters.
The former state chief minister claimed that several IPS officers met him and pointed out that protocols were breached in the recent transfers in the police force.
When asked about NCP minister Nawab Malik's objection to the IPS officers meeting Fadnavis, he said, "When I was chief minister, many IPS officers used to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar. I never objected to it."
He asserted that IPS officers keep meeting senior political leaders as per the tradition in the state.
"There is democracy in Maharashtra...It should not be treated like West Bengal," the Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly said.
Check out the latest DH videos here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu
Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain
On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history
Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’
SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism
20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere
Can Covid shots improve mental health?
Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh
20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims
Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais