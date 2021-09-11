Fadnavis accuses MVA of 'interfering in police dept'

Fadnavis accuses MVA of 'interfering in police department', says cops should be treated with respect

Fadnavis claimed several IPS officers met him and pointed out that protocols were breached in recent transfers

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Sep 11 2021, 17:50 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 17:50 ist
Fadnavis asserted that IPS officers keep meeting senior political leaders as per the tradition in the state. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday alleged that there has been "increased interference" of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government in the state police department.

"Even since the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, there has been increased interference in the police department. This government has been interfering in the police force, which is a disciplined force. The police should be treated with respect. There have been objections about the recent police transfers as some police officials complained about downgrading of their posts or being sidelined," Fadnavis told reporters.

The former state chief minister claimed that several IPS officers met him and pointed out that protocols were breached in the recent transfers in the police force.

When asked about NCP minister Nawab Malik's objection to the IPS officers meeting Fadnavis, he said, "When I was chief minister, many IPS officers used to meet NCP president Sharad Pawar. I never objected to it."

He asserted that IPS officers keep meeting senior political leaders as per the tradition in the state.

"There is democracy in Maharashtra...It should not be treated like West Bengal," the Leader of Opposition in state Legislative Assembly said. 

Check out the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Devendra Fadnavis
MVA
Maharashtra
Police Department
Indian Politics
India News
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

McDonald’s new attempt to Indianise its menu

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

Massive flooding in Delhi after record-breaking rain

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

On the brink of Slam, Djokovic isn't pondering history

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

Five Kangana movies to watch if you loved ‘Thalaivii’

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

SpaceX's all-civilian mission a leap for space tourism

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

20 years after 9/11, the Twin Towers are everywhere

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Can Covid shots improve mental health?

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

Now, pay tax to enter Lahaul-Spiti in Himachal Pradesh

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

20 years on, New York pays tribute to 9/11 victims

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

Buddhist monk proves a hit with LGBT+ Thais

 