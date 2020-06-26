Families of Maharashtra police who succumbed to Covid-19 can now stay in official residence

In a major initiative by Maharashtra government, families of police personnel who lost their lives to Covid-19 can continue living in official residence till the concerned police personnel's date of retirement.

In Maharashtra, more than 50 police personnel have died battling the coronavirus

"No bereaved family of a police personnel who lost their lives on the frontline in the war against coronavirus should be worried about having a roof over their heads," Maharashtra's home minister Anil Deshmukh said.

"All the families of the police personnel who have succumbed to Covid-19 will be able to continue to reside in their officially assigned residence till the concerned personnel's retirement date," he announced.

The home minister said the government has taken this decision on humanitarian grounds.

"This is the least we can do in lieu of the police personnel's supreme sacrifice," he pointed out underlining how 4,326 police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 in the line of duty.

"It is heartening that 3,282 of these have recovered but it is tragic that 54 of them have succumbed," he added.