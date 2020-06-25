Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 25

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.70 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.8 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 4,72,599 as of June 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 14,879

State Positive Cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 50 0 Arunachal Pradesh 158 0 Assam 6,282 10 Bihar 8,180 56 Chandigarh 420 6 Chhattisgarh 2,362 12 Dadar and Nagar Haveli 84 0 Daman and Diu 36 0 Goa 951 2 Gujarat 29,001 1,736 Haryana 12,010 188 Himachal Pradesh 779 8 Jharkhand 2,219 12 Karnataka 10,118 164 Kerala 3,603 22 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 12,261 525 Maharashtra 1,42,900 6,739 Manipur 970 0 Meghalaya 46 1 Mizoram 145 0 Nagaland 347 0 Delhi 70,390 2,365 Puducherry 461 9 Punjab 4,627 105 Rajasthan 16,009 375 Sikkim 83 0 Tamil Nadu 67,468 866 Telangana 10,444 220 Tripura 1,264 1 Uttar Pradesh 19,557 596 Uttarakhand 2,623 35 West Bengal 15,173 591 Odisha 5,752 17 Andhra Pradesh 10,331 129 Jammu and Kashmir 6,422 88 Ladakh 932 1 Cases being reassigned to states 8141

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.