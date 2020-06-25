Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on June 25

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 25

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 4,72,599; death toll stands at 14,879 as of June 25

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 25 2020, 06:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2020, 06:42 ist
A man wearing a protective mask walks past a graffiti paying tribute to police and healthcare workers during a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected more than 4.70 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on Jan. 30 in Kerala.

More than three billion people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left more than 4.8 lakh people dead globally.

While Covid-19 has impacted the US, Brazil and Russia the worst, India has already felt the hit to its economy. Covid-19 has also spread to far-flung regions of the country.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact: 

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 4,72,599 as of June 25

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 14,879

 

State Positive CasesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands500
Arunachal Pradesh1580
Assam6,28210
Bihar8,18056
Chandigarh4206
Chhattisgarh2,36212
Dadar and Nagar Haveli840
Daman and Diu360
Goa9512
Gujarat29,0011,736
Haryana12,010188
Himachal Pradesh7798
Jharkhand2,21912
Karnataka10,118164
Kerala3,60322
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh12,261525
Maharashtra 1,42,9006,739
Manipur9700
Meghalaya461
Mizoram1450
Nagaland3470
Delhi70,3902,365
Puducherry4619
Punjab4,627105
Rajasthan16,009375
Sikkim830
Tamil Nadu67,468866
Telangana10,444220
Tripura1,2641
Uttar Pradesh19,557596
Uttarakhand2,62335
West Bengal15,173591
Odisha5,75217
Andhra Pradesh10,331129
Jammu and Kashmir6,42288
Ladakh9321
Cases being reassigned to states8141 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

No. of people discharged: 2,38,212 

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

