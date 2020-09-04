Family of 5 dies by suicide due to financial stress

Five persons of a family, including three children, were found dead at their home in Dahod town of central Gujarat on Friday. Police suspect it a case of suicide caused primarily due to financial stress.

According to police, 42 years old Saifuddin Dudhiyawala, his wife Mezbin, 34 and their three children were found dead on Friday morning. Police said that Dudhiyawala was a businessman who had suffered a huge loss in the last year. Local sources said that he was running a disposable plate making factory in the town which he had to mortgage. To support the family, he started selling the products of his own factory.

Locals said that Dudhiyawala had incurred debts and was not able to pay back. Last five months of lockdown and economic slump may have driven the family to take such a step. "It is believed that the creditors might be behind the mental stress the family went through causing them to take such an extreme step. His brother was also haunted by loan sharks who also died by suicide. The role of loan sharks can't be ruled out in this case also," the local source said.

"Prima facie, it seems a case of suicide due to financial crisis. But, we don't know anything concrete yet. Primary investigation suggests that they died due to consuming some poisonous substance. We will record the statement of the relatives once the final rites are over. So far, we have registered a case of accidental death," Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joisar told DH.

In June, six persons of a family member had been found dead in a flat in Ahmedabad. Investigation revealed that the family was under huge debt and they were not able to pay back. In this case, the two brothers and their four children were found hanging in the flat.