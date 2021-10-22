Fire at high-rise in Mumbai, firefighters rush to spot

Fire at 60-storey residential apartment in Mumbai; fire engines rushed

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 22 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2021, 12:42 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANInews

A major fire broke out in a flat in a 60-storey residential building in Mumbai's Avighna Park apartment in Curry Road.

Fire tenders rushed were rushed to the spot. Reports of injuries or casualties are yet to be known.

More details awaited.

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Fire

