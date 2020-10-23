Fire breaks out at Mumbai mall; over 3,500 evacuated

Fire breaks out at Mumbai mall; over 3,500 evacuated

One fireman sustained burn injuries

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 23 2020, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2020, 07:35 ist
Credit: Photo: Special Arrangement.

A major fire broke out at the City Central Mall in Nagpada off Mumbai Central.

One fireman sustained burn injuries and has been admitted to the Sir JJ Hospital.

More than 3,500 persons form the mall and neighbouring towers were moved to safety.

The fire broke out around midnight.

More details are awaited.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
Maharashtra
Mall
Fire

What's Brewing

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2020 | CSK vs MI: SWOT Analysis

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

DH Toon | Bihar polls: 'Vote for free Covid-19 vaccine'

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Love SPB songs? A doll show for you

Sputnik V Covid vaccine to 1st be tested on 100 Indians

Sputnik V Covid vaccine to 1st be tested on 100 Indians

Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships

Like humans, aging chimps prioritize vital friendships

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Wikipedia, WHO join to combat Covid-19 misinformation

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

Donald Trump walks out of major CBS interview

 