Fire breaks out at Mumbai mall; over 3,500 evacuated

A major fire broke out at the City Central Mall in Nagpada off Mumbai Central.
One fireman sustained burn injuries and has been admitted to the Sir JJ Hospital.
More than 3,500 persons form the mall and neighbouring towers were moved to safety.
The fire broke out around midnight.
More details are awaited.
