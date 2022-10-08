Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai

Fire breaks out at residential building in Mumbai's Chembur area

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 08 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 16:17 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a residential building in Mumbai's suburban Chembur area on Saturday afternoon, an official said.

There were no reports of anyone getting injured in the incident at Rail View MIG Society located in New Tilak Nagar, the fire brigade official said.

It is a ground-plus-12 storied building and the fire brigade was alerted at 2.43 pm, he said.

Two fire engines, a jumbo water tanker and an ambulance were sent to the spot and efforts were on to douse the flames, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mumbai
Chembur
Fire Accident
India News

What's Brewing

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 