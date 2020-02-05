Fire in Mumbai highrise, search and rescue ops on

The fire was escalated to level III at night, the official said

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 05 2020, 22:17pm ist
  • updated: Feb 05 2020, 22:18pm ist
A Fire brigade official said the search and rescue operation is going on at the building, a ground plus 15-storey structure. (Credit: ANI Photo)

A fire broke out on Wednesday evening at one of the 15 floors of a residential building in posh Malabar Hill area in south Mumbai, officials said.

So far, there is no report of any casualty. Eight persons have been rescued so far.

A civic official said the fire erupted on the fifth floor of the Palma Building located near the famous Hanging Garden, around 7 pm.

Eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said an official from the Mumbai civic body's disaster management cell.

A Fire brigade official said the search and rescue operation is going on at the building, a ground plus 15-storey structure.

Further details are awaited.

