Fire in restaurant located on building's top floor in Pune; no casualty

The blaze erupted at around 8.45 am in the restaurant located on the top floor of the building in Lulla Nagar area of south Pune

  Nov 01 2022, 09:41 ist
  updated: Nov 01 2022, 10:51 ist
Smoke rises from a fire that broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a commercial building at Lullanagar area in Pune. Credit: PTI Photo

A fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of a seven-storey building in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday morning, a fire brigade official said. "There is no report of any casualty so far," he said.

The blaze erupted at around 8.45 am in the restaurant located on the top floor of the building in Lulla Nagar area of south Pune, the official said.

Three fire tenders and as many water tankers were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused by 10 am, he said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

 

