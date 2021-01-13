First batch of Covid-19 vaccine doses arrive in Mumbai

Worst-hit by Covid-19 pandemic, Mumbai received the first lot of Covishield vaccine on Wednesday amid claps, cheers and puja - ahead of mega vaccination drive.

The first tranche of 1.39 lakh doses made by Pune-based Serum Institute of India's Coronavirus vaccine, arrived in Mumbai early morning via the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

The staff at the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation's F/South Division office welcomed the life-saving vaccine with cheers, claps, garlands and pooja.

Then, it was taken for storage in the temperature-controlled vaccine strong room on the ground floor, as per the prescribed procedures and protocols issued by the Centre and state governments.

Over the next couple of days, these would be dispatched to the 72 vaccination centres of the city.

Maharashtra has been allocated 9.63 lakh doses of vaccines.

As many as 511 vaccination centres have been set up in the 36 districts of the state.

As many as 7.48 lakh health workers have registered for vaccination on the Covid-19 portal of the state.

“It will now be distributed district-wise as per the instructions from the centre’s Corona Vaccination Experts Group. The vaccination drives shall be conducted at 511 locations in 36 districts,” state’s public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

All the selected places are fully equipped with electricity, webcast, Internet and other facilities, besides 3,125 cold chain centres have been set up in the state.

Each of these centres will vaccinate at least 100 people daily and all arrangements have been made for the vaccination teams of around 5 members at all locations.