Fissures in MVA out in open after no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Speaker

Fissures in MVA out in open after no-confidence motion

The no-confidence motion was moved on the ground that the Chair was not allowing Opposition MLAs to speak

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 30 2022, 16:41 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2022, 16:47 ist
The motion was moved without the consent of Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar. Credit: PTI file photo

Fissures within the Maha Vikas Aghadi came out in the open after Opposition members moved a no-confidence motion against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar without the consent of Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar.

The no-confidence motion was moved on the ground that the Chair was not allowing Opposition MLAs to speak.

Top leaders of Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-group, however, put up a united face when MLCs and MLAs protested in the stairs of Vidhan Bhavan complex in Nagpur to demand removal of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in the wake of his comments of legendary Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

After this, the ruling BJP-Balasahabenchi Shiv Sena-faction alliance led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the MVA, and took a swipe at them saying that democracy needs a good and strong opposition.

“If I would have been aware, my sign would have been there….as far as I know, the no-confidence motion against the Speaker can't be brought till one year…I will look into it,” Pawar, a seven-time NCP said.

However, the list of signatories of the notice include those from NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena.

The letter, addressed to Principal Secretary (Legislature) Rajendra Bhagwat, was handed by NCP MLA Anil Patil, Congress MLA Sunil Kedar and Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Sunil Prabhu.

“The no-confidence motion has been moved after looking at the rules and regulations,” said state Congress President and former Speaker Nana Patole. “There are no differences within the MVA,” he said.

Leader of Opposition in Council Ambadas Danve said that there is no rift in the alliance. “We are together,” he said.

BJP leader and Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said: “We want a good and strong opposition…and this is a must in democracy. It is unfortunate that the opposition (MVA) has differences.”

Senior Balasahabenchi Shiv Sena leader and Industries Minister Uday Samant said: “He may be in opposition but Pawar always goes by law and understands legislative work very well…if he has not signed it means there are issues.”

Maharashtra
Indian Politics
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Ajit Pawar

