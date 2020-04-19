Five more die of coronavirus in Gujarat; state toll rises to 58

Five more coronavirus patients, including three women, died in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 58, a health official said on Sunday.

Out of the five deaths, four were reported from Ahmedabad, and one from Surat, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi said.

Four out of these five victims suffered from co-morbid conditions like diabetes, kidney failure, and hypertension, she said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The deceased from Ahmedabad included a 43-year-old woman who was also suffering from diabetes, and a 78-year-old man who had a kidney ailment.

Also listen: Pandemic Podcast on Mental health crisis under the coronavirus lockdown

Besides, a 57-year-old man from suffering from hypertension and a 66-year-old woman having no co-morbid condition also died of coronavirus in Ahmedabad.

In Surat, a 56-year-old woman, who also had hypertension, succumbed to COVID-19, the official said.