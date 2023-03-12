Flyer held for smoking in plane loo, unruly behaviour

Flyer onboard Air India's London-Mumbai flight held for smoking in toilet, unruly behvaiour

After the aircraft landed in Mumbai, he was handed over to security personnel

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 12 2023, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 17:58 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

An unruly passenger flying on an Air India London-Mumbai flight was handed over to police after the aircraft landed for smoking on board and unruly behaviour. 

The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Sahar police station is investigating the matter. 

Also Read | Flights suspended as Arctic air, snow and sleet blast UK

“A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on March 10, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently, he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings,” Air India said in a statement. 

After the aircraft landed in Mumbai, he was handed over to security personnel. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. 

"We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations. Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff,” the statement said. 

The police are invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

smoking
Mumbai
flights
DGCA
Air India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Odisha inmates in last round of national dance contest

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

Dog solves murder in 30 secs in Uttarakhand, wins award

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft

When love is in the hair...

When love is in the hair...

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

DH Toon | Govt on the pitch, but agencies are 'runners'

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Launch of world's first 3D-printed rocket cancelled

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Rahman on daughter being trolled for wearing hijab

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Salamanca is historic, yet forever young

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

Rafting planned at restored water body in Cubbon Park

 