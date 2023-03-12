Flyer onboard Air India's London-Mumbai flight held for smoking in toilet, unruly behvaiour

An unruly passenger flying on an Air India London-Mumbai flight was handed over to police after the aircraft landed for smoking on board and unruly behaviour.

The incident has been reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Sahar police station is investigating the matter.

“A passenger on our flight AI130, operating London-Mumbai on March 10, was found smoking in the lavatory. Subsequently, he behaved in an unruly and aggressive manner, despite repeated warnings,” Air India said in a statement.

After the aircraft landed in Mumbai, he was handed over to security personnel. The regulator has been duly informed of the incident.

"We are extending all cooperation in the ongoing investigations. Air India follows a zero tolerance policy for any behaviour that compromises the safety and security of passengers and staff,” the statement said.

The police are invoking various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act.