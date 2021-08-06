Former BJP minister in Goa Mahadev Naik joins AAP

Eyeing the Goa Assembly elections early next year, the AAP on Friday netted Mahadev Naik, a two-time MLA who was a minister in the Manohar Parrikar government, to further its electoral fight in the coastal state.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Naik, who met him here, saying both will work together to serve the people of Goa and give them a better quality of life.

Naik, who was Social Welfare Minister in the Parrikar government, was inducted into AAP at a function at the party headquarters by Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain and MLA Aatishi.

Jain said Naik joined the AAP after being "distressed" by the current political situation in Goa and seeing the work done in Delhi.

"AAP did phenomenal work in Goa when the second Covid-19 wave struck. AAP provided relief to Goa’s people by providing ration, by providing oximeters, and by doing many such things. This is why day by day a large number of people are being attracted towards the AAP such as myself," Naik said.

Naik claimed that the BJP government in Goa does nothing for the people and unemployment has increased in Goa.

Kejriwal visited Goa on July 13 where he held a series of meetings with party leaders after tweeting, "Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics."