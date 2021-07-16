PMLA case: Former minister Deshmukh's aide seeks bail

Former minister Anil Deshmukh's aide seeks bail in PMLA case

Shinde was held along with Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande

  • Jul 16 2021, 22:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 23:17 ist
Former Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde (in pink) being taken to a court by Enforcement Directorate. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde on Friday moved a bail application in a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case registered against the NCP leader.

Shinde, who was held along with Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande on June 26 by the Enforcement Directorate, moved the bail plea through advocate Ejaz Khan before special judge SM Bhosle.

Also Read | ED attaches Anil Deshmukh's assets worth Rs 4 crore in money laundering case

The court asked ED, which has claimed that Shinde was instrumental in collecting cash from dismissed policeman Sachin Waze on behalf of Deshmukh, to file a reply on the bail plea. IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of setting extortion targets for policemen from bars and restaurants. 

Maharashtra
Anil Deshmukh
PMLA
Money Laundering
Enforcement Directorate

