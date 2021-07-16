Former minister Anil Deshmukh's aide seeks bail in PMLA case

Former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh's personal assistant Kundan Shinde on Friday moved a bail application in a special PMLA court here in connection with a money laundering case registered against the NCP leader.

Shinde, who was held along with Deshmukh's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande on June 26 by the Enforcement Directorate, moved the bail plea through advocate Ejaz Khan before special judge SM Bhosle.

The court asked ED, which has claimed that Shinde was instrumental in collecting cash from dismissed policeman Sachin Waze on behalf of Deshmukh, to file a reply on the bail plea. IPS officer and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh, then state home minister, of setting extortion targets for policemen from bars and restaurants.