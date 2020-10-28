Former MP and farmer leader Raju Shetti admitted to Pune hospital

Ex-MP & farmer leader Raju Shetti admitted to Pune hosp

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 28 2020, 20:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2020, 20:25 ist
Former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti. Credit: Facebook (Rajushetti27)

Former Lok Sabha MP and prominent farmer leader Raju Shetti has been admitted to a private hospital in Pune city of Maharashtra after he felt unwell, his aide said on Wednesday.

Shetti (53), who heads the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna, a leading farmer organisation in Maharashtra, had tested positive for Covid-19 last month and later recovered from the infection.

He also has a swelling in leg and doctors are attending to him, Shetti's personal assistant Swastik Patil said.

"He had gone to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here for a regular check-up, but as he felt unwell, he was advised to get admitted to the hospital," Patil said.

Patil said Shetti had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 3 and was admitted to the same hospital on September 6.

"He was discharged from the hospital on September 11 and since then, his regular medical check-up was being done," Patil said.

Shetti, a former BJP ally, had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Hatkanangle in Kolhapur district to Shiv Sena's Dhairyasheel Mane by a margin of over 96,000 votes.

He had earlier represented Hatkanangle in the Lok Sabha. 

