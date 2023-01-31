Four killed in accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway

The car’s driver lost control near the Charoti area and rammed into the luxury bus

DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 31 2023, 11:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2023, 11:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

At least four people were killed after a car rammed into a luxury bus on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Dahanu area of Palghar district, around 140 km from downtown Mumbai.

According to reports reaching here, the car’s driver lost control near the Charoti area and rammed into the luxury bus. The driver and the three passengers in the car died on spot.

The identity of the victims is yet to be ascertained.

On January 8 this year, three members of a family, including an infant, lost their lives while four others were injured after a car crashed into a truck while trying to overtake it at Charoti.

On September 4 last year, business tycoon Cyrus Mistry, who was a scion of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and a former chairman of Tata Sons, and his close family friend Jahangir Pandole died in a road accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.

Maharashtra
India News
Road accident

