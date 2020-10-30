French President's posters stuck on Mumbai road

France cartoon row: Emmanuel Macron's posters stuck on Mumbai road

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 30 2020, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 15:29 ist
People stand next to a defaced poster of France's President Emmanuel Macron on a road as a mark of a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France and Macron's comments, in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo

Posters of French President Emmanuel Macron were found pasted on a busy road in south Mumbai and were later removed by the police, an official said on Friday.

Pedestrians and motorists in the Bhendi Bazaar area spotted hundreds of posters of Macron, who is facing criticism from Muslim countries over a cartoon row in France, pasted on the Mohammed Ali Road under JJ flyover on Thursday evening, the official said.

Also read: Emmanuel Macron vows defiance after 'Islamist' knife attack in church kills three

A video also surfaced on social media in which vehicles can be seen driving over the posters.

Mumbai Police spokesperson S Chaitanya confirmed the incident and said the posters were promptly removed by the Pydhonie police after getting information about them.

No case has been registered in this regard so far, another official said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
Emmanuel Macron

What's Brewing

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Months after Beirut blast, cinematic tributes pour in

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Were Pavlov and his dog related?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

Ghosts lurking in Singapore's 'cursed' town?

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

China preaches the material over the spiritual in Tibet

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

The case of Lewis Hamilton: A legacy undermined?

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Asteroid pieces tucked into capsule for return to Earth

 